Dr. Tanya Zhelyazkova-Teya

Institute of Informal Innovation (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-1-6-par

Abstract. The article presents the particularities of informal education as a subject of the new Pedagogy of Informal Education, created by the author in 2020 as a new self-contained branch of pedagogy. The principles and functions of informal education are presented; types of informal education; the characteristics of adults as subjects of informal education; the particularities of individual informal education. Fourteen terms have been identified that form the terminological environment of informal education.

Keywords: educational triad; formal education; non-formal education; informal education; Pedagogy of Informal Education; informal educators; Homo creabilis

