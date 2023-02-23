Prof. Vyara Stoilova,

Assoc. Prof. Todorka Kineva

University of National and World Economy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-1-5-pan

Abstract. The present article attempts to situate the reflections of Bulgarian students on the “new normal” in the pandemic situation. The authors analyze the results of an empirical survey conducted in the period January-February 2022 at the University of National and World Economy, Sofia, Bulgaria. Under the conditions of the COVID pandemic, students were the social groups that had to radically change the mode of its basic activity, learning. Education was conducted entirely in the form of distance learning, which, along with the other anti-pandemic measures, proved to be the first serious change in the way of life of the surveyed students.

Keywords: new normal; normal life; COVID pandemic; students; Bulgaria

