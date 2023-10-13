Oana Șerban, Assoc. Prof.

University of Bucharest

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2023-03s-07

Abstract. The main aim of this article is to highlight the role of digital tools and social-media in reproducing two phenomena closely criticized by Bourdieu, the rise of cultural capital – partially shaped by knowledge and educational contents – and the reproduction of social inequalities. As Bourdieu is canonical for the sociology and philosophy of education, rarely his name is linked with digital sociology. Therefore, one of the main outcomes of this research is to emphasize how Bourdieu’s theory on cultural capital might be rightfully engaged in tailoring the meanings of digital inequalities, emerging from social inequalities, especially within virtual educational ecosystems.

Keywords: social inequalities; digital inequalities; cultural capital; digital capital; virtual identity; social-media; education

Отвори пълния текст