Assoc. Prof. Stefka Djobova, Assist. Prof. Dr. Ivelina Kirilova

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-5s-2-bui

Abstract. Putnam’s definition of Social Capital incorporates trust, cooperation, norms of civic engagement, and supportive networks. This study aims to explore the extent of the contribution of safety and security of Special Olympics World sports events in promoting a culture of trust, responsibility, and collective well-being relating to social capital. Through active collaboration with local communities, law enforcement agencies, emergency services, and volunteer networks, the sport event organizers can effectively leverage local resources, specialized knowledge, and community support to enhance the overall quality and safety of the event. These collaborations enhance the effectiveness of safety and security measures, facilitate seamless emergency response, and foster a sense of shared responsibility among all stakeholders to ensure the well-being of participants, spectators, and the host community. By nurturing social capital, the events can enhance safety measures, encourage active participation, and build resilience within the community, ultimately creating a secure environment for athletes, spectators, and all involved. In conclusion, we could consider the safety and security of Special Olympics World sports events to play a crucial role in building social capital.

Keywords: collaboration; law enforcement; community; shared responsibility

Отвори пълния текст