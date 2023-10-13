Albena Nakova, Assoc. Prof.

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences – IPS

Prof. Valentina Milenkova, DSc.

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences – IPS

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2023-03s-06

Abstract. The article explores knowledge and curriculum creation as one of the key elements of the educational process. The types of knowledge, their hierarchical structuring and the social connotations behind this are presented. The main research questions of the article relate to how learning knowledge becomes a mediator of power relations and why and how knowledge itself changes over time. Basic principles that underlie the development of the curriculum are shown in the article, as well as various historical examples of the inclusion of new knowledge are discussed. Curriculum analysis and related patterns and practices draw attention to seemingly neutral knowledge, delineating important interactions with social relations and order, with institutional processes and, above all, with power and social control. The curriculum is actually a centrally directed social phenomenon organizing the process of personal development in education. Curriculum and knowledge, through which on the one hand a certain rules and values are imposed and legitimized as official, and on the other hand knowledge is stratified, means that certain specialties, schools or training are valued as more attractive and significant than others. The conclusion that knowledge is characterized by social and political determination within the limits of the specifically ongoing training, shows the need to connect the curriculum and training with an analysis of group consciousness and socialization.

Keywords: curriculum; knowledge; education; learning context; state educational requirements

