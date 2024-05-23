Prof. Emina Vukašinović, DSc.,

Dr. Marija Veselinović, Assist. Prof.,

Dr. Milan Milikić, Assist. Prof.

University of Kragujevac (Serbia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-4.03

Abstract. Young researchers’ competence for scientific research is a significant starting point for their professional development, but also an extremely important prerequisite for realising their full potential within the academic community. This implies the need for the provision of organized professional support to young researchers. The goal of this research was to determine the needs and opportunities for improving the professional support of young researchers (PhD students, assistants, postdoctoral students). For the purposes of this research, an e-questionnaire for young researchers was prepared (N = 335). The research results confirm that the quality of support for young researchers provided by scientific-professional institutions and individuals is determined by young researchers’ years of work experience, work-professional status, and educational-scientific field. The research results will show methods for improvement and enhancement of the scientific research quality of young researchers. Hence, the overall objective of this research is to strengthen the professional competencies of young researchers.

Keywords: professional support, young researchers, competence for scientific research, professional development] quality analysis