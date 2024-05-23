Prof. Dr. Cristiana Lucretia Pop,

Dr. Viorela Popescu

Bucharest University of Economic Studies (Romania)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-4.05

Abstract. The Coronavirus pandemic impacted severely daily people’s life causing changes in lifestyle, behaviour, and social interactions. The question the research aims to answer is: How have the restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic affected the rate of overweight and fitness levels among university students. The anthropometric parameter we measured is the body mass index (BMI) and the physical test we apply to evaluate the explosive power was the standing long jump. Data were recorded in 2019 and 2022 on similar samples, totalling 474 units. The results confirm a significant statistical difference between the samples tested before and after the confinement. The difference consists of an increase in weight and a decrease in fitness level, which are established health risks. The magnitude of the changes in the physical ability and body weight of young men and women provides relevant information on the characteristics of the present university students and the future workforce.

Keywords: physical education, confinement consequences, body mass index; physical abilities