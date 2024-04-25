Dr. Murat Soysal, Assoc. Prof.

Uşak University – Turkey

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-2-4-bib

Abstract. The aim of this study is to exhibit a bibliometric analysis of historical studies on Turkey. A total of 1288 articles from 230 journals indexed in the Web of Science (WoS) database in the years 1975 – 2023 were used in the analysis. The analysis aims to provide a review of historical studies on Turkey by identifying the dynamics of research by presenting the periodical process, current situation, and future directions. The main focus of the analysis is set to the recent history of Turkey. Therefore, the scope of the study was defined as Turkey’s founding period, its aftermath, and the period up to the present day, and accordingly, the keywords ‘Turkey’, ‘Turkish Republic’, and ‘Republic of Turkey’ was utilized in the search query in the WoS database. On the data obtained, it is observed that the word ‘Turkey’ is found to be more than ‘Turkish Republic’ and ‘Republic of Turkey’ in the published articles. Also, most of the studies on Turkey were conducted in Turkey by Turkish authors. In this study, it is observed that the historical studies on Turkey are differentiated not only according to internal developments in Turkey, such as the foundation of the Republic, World War I, nationalism, etc. but also according to the effects of external factors, such as issues concerning asylum seekers/migrants, and regional issues such as the Middle East and the Black Sea.

Keywords: bibliometric analysis, history researches, Turkey, Republic of Turkey