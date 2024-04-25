Д-р Николай Данев

Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-2-5-opp

Abstract. This article aims at presenting an author‘s method of using augmented reality in the classroom in order to improve students‘ learning motivation to develop their key skills. What makes the method different is its accessibility since neither money is needed for buying any software nor a high level of digital knowledge, as well as its functionality-it can be used by pedagogical specialists for all levels of secondary education. The use of augmented reality as an educational tool provides the opportunity for a higher level of presenting the teaching materials, which helps to enhance students‘ motivation, enabling them to develop their creative thinking. The article presents the pedagogical specialists’ preparation for work and provides definite examples for work with various applications.

Keywords: augmented reality, man and nature, interdisciplinary learning, competence approach