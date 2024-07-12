Ivana Peshic

South-West University “Neofit Rilski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/for2024-03-10

Abstract. The article offers a scholarly overview of the historical translations and reviews of the Bible from Greek sources. It lists the historical ancient manuscript translations that have become widely accepted canonical models, known as the “Biblical canon” in the translations of the Holy Scriptures. The tradition of these translations is with extremely wide boundaries in chronological and linguistic terms is of interest for understanding the origin and semantics of the modern Synodal translation of the Bible.

Keywords: Bible, translations, history, Greek: manuscripts