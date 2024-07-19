Dr. Elitsa Petrova, Assoc. Prof.

National Military University (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-6.06

Abstract. In the article, the author tries to provide the reader a view on the science of upbringing, training and education, scientifically based and supported by a number of scientific evidence. The overview of pedagogy and its main building blocks – upbringing, training and education was carried out through a number of authoritative Anglo-Saxon dictionaries and scientific sources, incl. Online Etymology Dictionary, Cambridge Dictionary, Merriam-Webster Dictionary, Encyclopaedia of Higher Education, Routledge Encyclopedia of Philosophy, Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy, Foundations of Philosophy, New International Encyclopedia of New York, etc. A brief historical review of the pedagogical idea from ancient times to the present day is made, and in conclusion the described pedagogical schools and concepts are separated into educational directions.

Keywords: upbringing, training, education, pedagogy, history, etymology