Петър Стоилов, докторант

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

Университетски център за регионални изследвания и анализи

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-2-2-bal

Abstract. The terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023 brought to the fore the issue of Israeli state security policy. This article answers the question of whether Israel has a national security doctrine and how it is formulated. The emphasis falls on the role of the Balkans as a strategic partner for Israel in achieving its broad political goals and ensuring the security of Israeli citizens and Jews abroad.

Keywords: Israel, national security, Balkans, terrorism, soft power