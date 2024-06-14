Aharon Goldreich

Ministry of Education – Tel Aviv (Israel)

Dr. Elena Karashtranova, Assoc. Prof.

South-West University “Neofit Rilski” – Blagoevgrad (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.06

Abstract. In this study, we provide an overview of the STEM education in Israel, the formal and the informal, the strengths and challenges, the problems, and the national plans to solve them. STEM education in Israel is an interesting phenomenon, as the State of Israel is considered a start-up nation, even though students have scored mediocre on the PISA tests over the years compared to the OECD average. The paper is based on literature review of position papers written for decision makers in the Israeli education system and for the purpose of comparison with other advanced education systems in the world.

Keywords: STEM, Israel, national programs