DSc. Veselin Mitev, Assoc. Prof.

University of Mining and Geology “St. Ivan Rilski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-8-dyn

Abstract. This article presents a dynamic determined factor analysis of labour productivity in the Bulgarian energy subsector for the period 2013 – 2022. The purpose of this article is to reveal the quantitative influences of the factors operating revenues and number of employed persons on the development of the indicator labour productivity in the Bulgarian energy subsector through the averaged chain substitution method. The quantitative influences of operating revenues and number of employed persons on the deviation of the labour productivity indicator in the energy subsector are outlined. The results of the deterministic factor analysis make it possible to draw reasonable conclusions and to reveal the trends in the development of the factors operating revenues and number of employed persons, as well as the indicator of labour productivity in the Bulgarian energy subsector.

Keywords: energy subsector, labour productivity, dynamic determined factor analysis, averaged chain substitution method

