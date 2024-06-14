Petya Chankova, PhD student

University of Food Technologies – Plovdiv

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-9-dyn

Abstract. In the modern world of stormy economic, political and value crises, healthcare becomes significant for the development of every society. This is because the ever-increasing market globalization, regionalization and digitalization of the economy requires new and healthy human resources. Thus the necessity of an effective and expedient management of commercial processes in hospitals arises. It is a matter of radical, fundamental and drastic improvement of the values of the establishments and of the material resources concerning the commercial healthcare processes. In particular, this study observes the evaluation of commercial processes affecting the private hospital nutrition in an environment of deepening crises. This article examines the basic methodology aspects as well as recommendations are given in order to improve commercial processes after having performed a framework analysis of the main nutrition processes in healthcare facilities and after having established the basic constructs for the formation and implementation of a nutrition policy through the prism of the complex reengineering theory.

Keywords: reengineering, processes, hospitals, food

