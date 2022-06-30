Amra Duraković 1) , Senior Teaching Assistant,

Dr. Dina Kamber Hamzić2), Assist. Prof.

1) University of Bihać (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

2) University of Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Abstract. The aim of this study is to examine the effect of the STEM approach on students’ achievements in processing teaching topics from Algebra. A quasi-experimental design was used with an experimental and control group. The research was conducted on a sample of 73 ninth-grade students (aged between 14 and 15). STEM approach was performed in teaching the experimental group, while the control group was taught in a traditional way. The obtained results showed that the STEM intervention had a positive impact reflected in significantly better results on the achievement tests. The girls performed better than boys on all tests.

Keywords: algebra; gender differences; STEM activities; STEM approach

