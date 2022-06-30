Dr. Hristo Hristov, Assist. Prof.1), Radka Cherneva2)

1) University of Plovdiv „Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

2) Elin Pelin Primary School – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-3-4-rec

Abstract. The article presents the results of the training in Computer Modeling in the third and fourth grades. Through the methods of participatory observation, interviews, discussions, surveys, and content analysis, data was collected, analyzed and systematized by teachers, principals, parents, university methodologists and IT administrators for problematic educational situations arising from technical reasons. An identification system was developed for their establishment. It is used to assess and measure changes in the complexity of the learning process and the workload of the teachers in the Computer Modeling subject in the event of problematic educational situations. In conclusion, guidelines for overcoming and resolving the identified unforeseen situations are provided.

Keywords: computer modelling; qualitative research; problematic educational situations

[еmember_protected for=’16-8-24′ format_protected_msg=’1′ custom_msg=’Влезте в системата, за да прочетете пълната статия‘]Отвори пълния текст[/emember_protected]