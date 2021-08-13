Vesela Stoycheva

University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-13-extre

Abstract. The problem of student survival in extreme situations is very relevant. The future professional activities of students are connected with actions in various potential extreme situations. It is necessary in the process of training at the university in students to form sufficient readiness for adequate actions in diverse extreme scenarios. On the basis of theoretical analysis of various concepts of extreme situations, it is defined as “a complex of environmental conditions requiring certain actions for a certain period of time”. The main factors of the situation are danger and difficulty, and their integral functions are risk and effort, respectively. Situations are external and internal. Physical preparedness is made up of general and special physical qualities determining certain actions in accordance with the demands of extreme situations. The aim of the study is to form physical readiness in students for survival in extreme situations by applying a specialized impact methodology. The formation of physical readiness in students takes place in the process of regular classes in physical education and sport. Certain exercises are included in the individual classes, which have a positive influence on the formation of physical readiness for actions in extreme situations. In summarizing the variational and comparative analysis of the results of the study, it was found that the applied methods of influence in the process of conducting regular classes of students of physical education and sports has positively affected the physical readiness of young people in the experimental group.

Keywords: healing; physical preparedness; extreme situations