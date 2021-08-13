Mariana Borukova, Milena Kuleva

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-17-extra

Abstract. In the educational system of Bulgaria, extracurricular activities are provided and organized in all schools. There are also schools in the education system of Bulgaria that are neither private nor attached to the Ministry of Education. They are foreign schools in Bulgaria that are under the auspices of their embassies and their education system (e.g. French Lyceum, Anglo-American School, Russian School, American College and others). Sports activities are widespread, as it is well known that most European countries, and especially the United States, believe that competitive spirit is crucial in many professional fields, as well as teamwork, which is imperceptibly developing in most sports. The aim of the present study is to examine the opinion of parents of children from the secondary education level regarding extracurricular activities in physical education and sports in the context of COVID-19. Various research methods were used, like review study of specialized literature and normative documents and survey method. As a result, it was concluded that when students are placed in new and different conditions for sports, their desire and interest to play and to be active is not reduced. The created and well-organized safe environment during the classes gives confidence and peace of mind to the parents that their children are safe

Keywords: extracurricular activities; children; anti-epidemic measures; sports