Georgi Kostov

Agricultural University – Plovdiv

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc2024-2-3-01

Abstract. The mission of the agricultural sciences has always been to seek how to grow crops and manage farm animals in order to produce high quality and quantity food and fiber to satisfy the needs of an ever-growing population. In the modern world, the quality training of agricultural specialists starts from the high school stage. Vocational agricultural education is one of the most effective and powerful tools in society which moves humanity forward and cares for the sustenance of all mankind. The present article examines the modern concepts of agricultural education and analyses the teaching methods in agricultural study program. It also describes in detail the modern teaching methods, their purpose, advantages and disadvantages. This article recommends the implementation of modern teaching methods, as it finds that they would ideally fit into the modern students’ idea of ​​a learning process suitable for the new era of artificial intelligence (AI), technology and digitization.

Keywords: high school, agricultural sciences, agricultural education, vocational education, modern teaching methods