Assoc. Prof. Petya Biolcheva

University of National and World Economy

Evgeni Valchev, PhD student

University of Plovdiv

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-3-3-saf

Abstract. Artificial intelligence is entering the maritime industry at a rapid pace. There is talk about intelligent ships and autonomous solutions. According to the authors of this study, autonomous technologies should be introduced in gradually so as to guarantee peace of mind for marine experts and offer maximum accuracy in their functionalities. The purpose of this paper is to reveal a methodology for intelligent (based on artificial intelligence) safety in the maritime industry. A gradual process has been revealed in which, with the help of various intelligent tools, multi-faceted analyzes can be carried out and conclusions and alternative solutions can be drawn, on the basis of which maritime experts can make an informed decision and significantly increase safety. The combination of technology and expertise, outlines the necessary transition for creating a new type of competitive advantage.

Keywords: Maritime Industry; Intelligent Safety; Artificial Intelligence