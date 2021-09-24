Dr. Julien-Ferencz Kiss, Prof. Dr. Florica Orțan, Dr. Laurențiu Mândrea

University of Oradea (Romania)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2021-6.09

Abstract. The present research explores the perception of teachers in Romania on the implications of the transition to online education. 143 teachers participated in the research, all of them involved in continuing education activities. From the results, we can highlight the fact that as we approach pre-school and primary level in regular education, online teaching is perceived as much more difficult. The same happens in special education, where efficiency is considered low in the online environment. Almost 80% of teachers consider that online education is below the efficiency of on-site education. Teachers consider that they are better prepared than the institutions where they work or than their students for online activities. 40% of teachers consider that they are well enough prepared and no longer need training, most of them investing in their training. Almost half of the teachers believe that some activities could remain online even after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and they believe that the general responsibility for improving the situation lies with the Ministry of Education.

Keywords: online teaching; teachers; COVID-19 pandemic; special education; blended learning