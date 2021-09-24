Dr. Nadiia Vientseva, Assoc. Prof.

Berdyansk State Pedagogical University (Ukraine)

Dr. Olena Karapetrova

University named after Alfred Nobel – Dnipro (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2021-6.08

Abstract. The article reports the results of the empirical study of the impact of volitional qualities development on the level of academic achievements of higher education institution students. The article gives a theoretical analysis of the main types of volitional qualities that affect the assimilation of educational material by students. There was established the level of their development and the relationship with academic achievements. The article also identifies the main psycho-pedagogical and organizational peculiarities that affect the success of mastering the knowledge by university students. The psychological and pedagogical recommendations for forming, developing and supporting the volitional sphere of students are developed.

Keywords: will; emotional-volitional sphere; success’ educational activity