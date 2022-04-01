Trayana Lateva

Plovdiv University “Paisii Hilendarski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/bel2022-2-5-TL

Abstract. The paper aims to comment on the representation of the 1920s, seen through the last few years of the lives of the poet Geo Milev and the anarchist Georgi Sheytanov, as shown in one of the most famous contemporary Bulgarian novels, written by Hristo Karastoyanov, “The Same Night Awaits Us All”. In order for this to be achieved a few key scenes are analyzed, since they introduce main themes and narrative strategies, followed throughout the novel, as well as point out the allegorical contrast between light and darkness, good and evil. Subject to interpretation are also the characters’ motifs, actions, emotional states and reactions, particularly to the presence of death, which seems to be impossible to overlook and plays an important part in setting the overall tone of the novel.

Keywords: Contemporary Bulgarian prose; 1920s; Geo Milev; Georgi Sheytanov; death; light and darkness