Dr. Daniela Zubović, Dr. Dina Kamber Hamzić

Faculty of Science, University of Sarajevo (Bosnia and Hercegovina)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-6-3-the

Abstract. Understanding divisibility at the primary school level is a strong predictor of

students’ mathematical achievements in secondary education. To correctly measure students’

understanding and achievements, a valid and reliable test is needed. This research focuses on the

construction of valid and reliable test for the divisibility area studied at the primary school level.

After constructing three pilot tests according to learning outcomes and standards for divisibility,

and qualitative validation, tests were distributed in six primary schools, with 380 participating

students (ages 12 – 13). The results were used for reliability and quantitative item analysis, and

the final version of the test, which covered standards of students’ achievement and had all items

of appropriate difficulty and discriminative validity, was created. This test can be used by

mathematics teachers in classrooms but also in large scale testing, like state or international

testing.

Keywords: divisibility; primary school; reliability; test instrument; validity