Evgenia Mahler

University of Applied Science Wismar (Germany)

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc21.21eval

Abstract. The paper addresses the country-specific pilot implementation of dual higher education programmes from the engineering domain in Bulgaria and Romania. The paper presents a summary of the findings from the evaluation of the pilot programmes. The data evaluated has been collected in each country by the means of a peer review in the implementing institutions with the participation of the three main stakeholder groups involved – students, academic staff and industrial mentors. Qualitative data collection tools and interpretative data evaluation methods have been applied in this research. The set of methods include table-based group exercises with each stakeholder group combining open-ended questions, semi-structured group discussions and observation. Inductive research approach has been applied in the evaluation of the collected data. Finally, the data interpretation serves to discuss the impact of the piloted dual education model in both countries and provides an outlook with regard to the cooperation in education and training at European level.

Keywords: dual higher education; in-company training; responsive engineering curricula; industry-related skills; professional education

