Silvia Gaftandzhieva1), Rositsa Doneva1), Sadiq Hussain2),

Ashis Talukder3,4), Gunadeep Chetia2), Nisha Gohain2)

1)University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

2)Dibrugarh University – Dibrugarh (India)

3)Khulna University – Khulna (Bangladesh)

4)Australian National University – Canberra (Australia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-6-4-qua

Abstract. This research paper focuses on studying students’ perspectives on the quality of

online course developed to support traditional face-to-face learning, specifically exploring their

satisfaction levels. The study aims to identify the factors influencing student satisfaction and their

impact on academic performance. A questionnaire was developed, consisting of four evaluated

areas: course content and design, organization and preparation of training, communication and

support in the learning process, and evaluation. The questionnaire was administered to 51 students

who completed an Object-Oriented Programming course. The collected data was analysed using

statistical techniques, including skewness and kurtosis indexes, Cronbach’s alpha coefficients,

average variance extracted (AVE), composite reliability (CR), and principal component analysis

(PCA). The findings revealed a generally positive perception of course content, organization,

communication, and evaluation with specific areas identified for improvement. The findings

emphasize the importance of addressing students’ satisfaction to enhance the overall quality of

blended learning courses. The study contributes to the existing literature on student satisfaction

with learning courses for blended learning. It highlights the need for institutions to prioritize

course quality to meet students’ expectations and needs.

Keywords: blended learning; student satisfaction; survey; quality