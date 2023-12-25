Boryana Kostova

Varna Free University (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/for23.624tran

Abstract. Linguistics plays a key role in foreign language education both in relation to the teaching/learning process and to materials development. As a point of departure the article examines the implications of linguistic paradigms for foreign language teaching methods and follows the evolution of the concept discourse competence. Together with Discourse Analysis it is identified as central to updating contemporary teaching methods and instructional materials. The major objective is to show how research within linguistics informs and gives new impetus to FLT which is illustrated by a model of ESP instructional material designed for teaching political discourse to university students. The main conclusion is that such a form of mediation between theory and practice can broaden the focus on authenticity to encompass not only exposure to real language but also to genuinely analytical and critical thinking experiences typical for the academia.

Keywords: ESP materials design; discourse analysis; political discourse