Assoc. Prof. Aldeniz Rashidov

Technical University of Gabrovo

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-6-1-alg

Abstract. In this work, an algorithm is proposed and analyzed to support the peer review process of scientific manuscripts with the assistance of ChatGPT. The study showed that the use of ChatGPT can significantly improve the efficiency and objectivity of the peer review process. The algorithm includes quantitative and qualitative evaluation steps, using weighting and SWOT analysis for better accuracy and depth of evaluation. The algorithm can be useful for scientific editors, reviewers, and authors who are looking for a way to increase the efficiency and objectivity of the peer review process and to obtain preliminary evaluation and feedback on their manuscripts. The proposed algorithm has the potential to transform traditional peer review methods, leading to a more efficient, objective, and detailed scientific manuscript evaluation process. Further research and refinement of the algorithm can improve its accuracy and adaptability, providing even greater value to the scientific community.

Keywords: Peer Review, Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, evaluation, SWOT analysis, algorithm