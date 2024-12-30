Dr. Albina Volkotrubova, Assoc. Prof.

International University of Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyzstan)

Aidai Kasymova

International University of Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyzstan)

Prof. Zoriana Hbur, DSc.

Shupyk National Healthcare University (Ukraine)

Assoc. Prof. Antonina Kichuk, DSc.

Izmail State University of Humanities (Ukraine)

Dr. Svitlana Koshova, Assoc. Prof.

Shupyk National Healthcare University (Ukraine)

Dr. Svitlana Khodakivska, Assoc. Prof.

Bogomolets National Medical University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-6-2-int

Abstract. This article delves into the pivotal concepts of cognitive independence and learning intensification within the educational landscape. Recognizing the intricate nature of cognitive independence encompassing critical thinking, problem-solving, and self-directed learning, our exploration centers on the transformative potential of an integrative approach. Traditional educational models are critiqued for their potential shortcomings in preparing students for the complexities of the 21st century, prompting an investigation into innovative methodologies. Real-life examples of successful integrative approaches are examined, providing valuable insights into the cultivation of cognitive independence. The article advocates for a shift towards dynamic and student-centric learning environments, utilizing various teaching methods, technology, and collaborative learning strategies to intensify educational experiences. Moreover, the discussion extends to future developments, including Artificial intelligence (AI), Augmented reality (AR), Virtual reality (VR), competency-based education, and global collaboration, as potential avenues for further intensification and cognitive independence.

Keywords: cognitive independence, learning intensification, integrative approach, self-directed learning, transformative education, innovative methodologies