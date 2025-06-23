Aldeniz Rashidov

Technical University of Gabrovo

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-1-alg

Abstract. This study presents the development of an algorithm designed to optimize the process of selecting a topic for a scientific publication with the assistance of ChatGPT. The algorithm integrates the analytical capacity of artificial intelligence with the expertise of researchers, providing a structured, adaptive and personalized approach to topic selection. The methodological approach includes key steps such as defining criteria, generating and refining topics, and applying SWOT analysis for comprehensive evaluation. The proposed algorithm is designed to support researchers and scientists through a structured approach to select topics that are aligned with their expertise, reflect current scientific trends and have high innovation potential. The study highlights the applicability of the algorithm in different scientific fields, focusing on its effectiveness, support for collaboration and its strategic relevance. Furthermore, the development highlights the importance of continuously implementing innovative approaches in academia to stimulate the achievement of meaningful scientific results and ensure high quality of future research.

Keywords: algorithm; ChatGPT; scientific publication; topic selection; publication title; AI integration