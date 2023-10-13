Prof. Bistra Dimitrova, DSc.

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-5-5-edu

Abstract. Niche tourism in Bulgaria is facing a shortage of specialised staff. The quality of services in the Recreational industry depends on the integration of scientific findings into Wellness & Spa therapies. This study summarises the specifics of the newly accredited Wellness & Spa programs at the National Sports Academy “V. Levski”. The innovations are financially supported by the Bulgarian Heritage BG Centre of Excellence. Under the priority axis 1 “Research and Technological Development”, a scientific bridge was established to implement the European policy “healthy lifestyle for everyone”. Through the education of specialised personnel, our team gained insights on how Bulgarian Niche tourism can improve the quality of services in the Wellness & Spa sector. By identifying the specific professional competencies, the scientific team at NSA “V. Levski” developed innovative educational programs for new jobs to meet the needs of the Niche tourism business. The analysis of the development of professional knowledge and skills led to improved higher quality services and interdisciplinary education. By accrediting new scientific and educational programs in two professional fields, health care and sports, NSA “V. Levski” has become an educational and scientific leader at the National, Balkan, and European level in the field of Niche tourism, specifically in the Wellness & Spa sector.

Keywords: Niche tourism; Wellness & Spa staff; specialised programs; Centre of Excellence; R&D policies; new job positions