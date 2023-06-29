Al-Obaidi S.H.1, Hofmann M.2, Khalaf F.H.3

1,2 Department of Petroleum Engineering, Mining University (Russia)

3 Department of Petroleum Engineering, Knowledge University, Erbil (Iraq)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2023-2.01

Abstract. In order to improve the development of reserves, optimal technologies must be introduced to meet the regular increase in demand for hydrocarbons. Injection of low-salinity water is one of these technologies that have been shown to be effective in solving this problem. Accordingly, low-salt water is investigated as a potential method to increase terrigenous oil recovery. Based on modelling the flooding of solutions with different salinities, the effect of salt concentration on oil displacement efficiency during re-injection was assessed. Salinity reduction efficiency was examined by comparing oil recovery after flooding with high salinity water. Due to active interactions at the oil-water interface, including an increase in viscoelasticity, the oil recovery factor increased with a decrease in salinity.

Oil recovery increased by 1.3 – 2% as water salinity decreased.

Keywords: enhanced oil recovery; low-salt water; oil-water interface; viscoelasticity; waterflooding