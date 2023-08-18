Dr. Borislav Nikolov

Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-6s.05

Abstract. As of the beginning of 2021, a set of new requirements has been introduced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), necessitating established rules and measures about the cybersecurity of the ship’s systems. That is to ensure a certain level of cybersecurity onboard, as well as re-occurring training of onboard staff, is required, to maintain cybersecurity measures. That leads to a new vector of postgraduate certification and namely – ships’ system cybersecurity and cybersecurity management. Its purpose is to provide the necessary knowledge and skills, related to fulfilling the requirements of the IMO. This paper examines some aspects of education and training of the ship’s crew regarding cybersecurity.

Keywords: maritime cybersecurity; education; training; Moodle courses

