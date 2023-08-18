VADM Eduardo Ma R Santos AFP (Ret.),

Engr. Gerardo D. Galang,

Michael A. Amon, MEM

Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (Philippines)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-6s.08

Abstract. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has promoted the cybersecurity or maritime cyber risk management in raising awareness across the industry on how to tackle the extent to which a technology asset is threatened by a potential circumstance or event, which may result in shipping-related operational, safety or security failures brought about by information or systems being hacked, breached, or compromised. Survey says that among all industries, the education sector ranked as the least secured with 87% having experienced at least one attack. Hence, Cybersecurity for MET is indispensable for the protection of networks, devices, and data from unauthorized or unintended access or illegal use. This paper shall be using quantitative and quantitative methods of research. Fortunately, ISO has published ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection – Information security management systems – Requirements and MAAP has its Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan. This paper shall use a historical research method related to MAAP Cybersecurity traditions and perspectives to align with the new international standard.

Keywords: maritime cybersecurity; maritime education

Отвори пълния текст