Dr. Gizem Kayisoglu,

Dr. Pelin Bolat,

Dr. Emre Duzenli

Istanbul Technical University (Turkey)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-6s.07

Abstract. The existence of sophisticated and integrated cyberspace aboard ships with information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) makes cybersecurity a crucial concern for the maritime sector. The marine sector has benefited greatly from information and communication technologies, but they have also made ship systems and maritime infrastructure more susceptible to cyberattacks. Cyberattacks on ships have the potential to result in fatalities, severe financial losses, environmental damage, and other negative effects. A model course or specification for maritime cyber security education and training through the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) 1978 has not yet been published by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), despite the fact that MSC.428 mandates cyber security risk management in the safety management system on ships to combat cyber-attacks and improve cyber resistance in maritime environments. The Analytic Hierarchical Process (AHP) technique is used in this work to offer a model for a curriculum for cyber security in the Maritime Education and Training (MET) system. It is possible to identify each competency’s priority in the MET system’s cyber security curriculum by comparing the relative weights assigned to each one. The results of the research provide the Met Institutions with the ability to be proactive and include cyber security knowledge and abilities into proposed curricula.

Keywords: maritime cyber security; MET; maritime cyber education; SEM

Отвори пълния текст