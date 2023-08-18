Prof. Dr. Angelica M. Baylon,

Vadm Eduardo Ma R Santos, AFP (Ret)

Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (Philippines)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-6s.06

Abstract. This is a qualitative research for the preparation of the funded proposal using the following methods of data collection : interviews, observations , document analysis, internet search and the references and sources have been acknowledged. Based on the Maritime Security Initiatives of the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) Philippines and the University of Wollongong (UOW) through its Australian National Centre for Ocean Resources and Security (ANCORS) course offerings, the common denominators between these two institutions were analyzed for the possible joint maritime security training project that will be led by MAAP and funded by the Philippine Commission on Higher Education (CHED) through the Foreign Scholarship Training Program (FSTP) for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) this June 2023. The joint partnerships are justified. The paper presents a brief Project Description, Short-Term and Long-Term Goals of HEI/s, Main Objective/Expected Transformation or Effects of the Project; Response to the Grant Thrusts, Indicators of Sustainability and its Responsiveness to SDGS, AMbisyon 2040 and MIDP2028. The maritime security training project would steer the development path towards enabling Filipinos to attain all dimensions of development (economic, human and physical capital, institutional, social, and cultural) for a strong, comfortable, and secure Philippines.

Keywords: maritime security education; sustainable development; human resources development

