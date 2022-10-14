Assoc. Prof. Elitsa Petrova

Vasil Levski National Military University – Veliko Tarnovo (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2022-5-2-met

Abstract. The strategic security environment is characterized by high dynamism and growing unpredictability, and it is obvious that every member of society needs to be able to understand strategic problems, both individually and supranationally, and to be able to make informed strategic decisions that will ensure the achievement of certain education goal – the transfer of knowledge between adolescents and older generations. The relevance of the study is in connection with the successful achievement of the objectives of individual and collective military training, and specifically the training in Strategic Management, as well as in connection with the successful acquisition of the officer’s profession. The subject of research is the relationship education-pedagogical mastery-strategic management, while the object is a part of the methodological pedagogical approach implemented in the Strategic Management academic subject on the example of the National Military University of Bulgaria. In this regard, the paper presents exhibition and demonstration of some of used good teaching practices and experience.

Keywords: education; methodological preparation; pedagogical mastery; strategic management