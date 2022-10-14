Assoc. Prof. Ivaylo Staribratov,

Muharem Mollov, Rosen Valchev

Plovdiv University “Paisii Hilendarski” (Bulgaria)

Petar Petrov

“Prof. Assen Zlatarov” Burgas University (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2022-5-5-sel

Abstract. The article discusses the idea of competency-based education (CBE), which is increasingly used to improve training for the modern knowledge-based economy. A general description of such training has been made, in the center of which is the learner. The ideas for ADDIE were used – a training model that meets the objectives of the UNCCD. The article focuses on self-assessment as one of the characteristic forms of CBE assessment. The results of the self-assessment of students participating in the training in the profession “Applied Programmer” are presented. The study involved students studying under the National Program “IT Career Training” (NPITC), with which the CBE was conducted and a group of students in which traditional training in the profession was conducted. The prepared self-assessment questionnaire includes questions related to the development of basic and specific competencies. The questions on specific competencies are based on the competency models used in the IT sector. The results of the survey show that students who participated in the CBE have a higher self-esteem than students trained in the traditional approach. It is necessary to conclude that the CBE is suitable for use in modern education, despite the need for serious preparation before its implementation.

Keywords: competence based approach; competency model; software engineering; programming; self-assessment; education