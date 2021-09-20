Hristo Hristov, Ivaylo Bakalov,

Bogdan Shopov, Dobromir Yovkov

Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped21-6s.24mod

Abstract. The introduction of new fuels in the field of maritime transport is considered a serious challenge due to the harsh environmental conditions in which the motor ship must operate. Modern marine engines are designed to improve the overall efficiency of the marine system so any attempt to exploit a new fuel must be accompanied by scientific research and experimental data to provide engineers and ship operators with sufficient information on its efficiency and safety.

Keywords: marine engine; hydrogen; dependence hydrogen gas