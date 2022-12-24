Ivaylo Kartev

High School of Mathematics – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-6.01

Abstract. The purpose of this paper is investigating and varying parameters which influence the length and shape of MgSO4 crystals, obtained from solution. The manuscript discusses the theoretical model of the crystallization and approximations used; the parameters investigated- temperature of preparing the saturated solution, using different solvents (methanol, ethanol, acetic acid, and their mixtures with water) and the effect of the surface; the procedure for measuring the crystals. Crystal length is expected to be inversely proportional to the temperature of preparing the solution because of the increase in the nucleation rate in relation to the temperature; inversely proportional to the vapor pressure of the solvent used, because of the direct relation between vapor pressure and time period for crystal growth; and directly proportional to the solubility of MgSO4 in a particular solvent. The validity of these expectations will be proved in this paper using the results, obtained from the conducted experiments. Results and conclusions are highlighted.

Keywords: Magnesium sulfate; crystals; length; temperature; solvents