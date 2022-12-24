B. H. S. Thimmappa

Bhagwan Mahavir College of Basic and Applied Sciences (BMCBAS) (India)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-6.02

Abstract. This discussion paper on death presents an analysis of the causes of irretrievable mortality in the Indian context. It traces the local-to-global connection by depicting the current scenario and future perspectives. It deals with various aspects of death to provide a broader overview and outlines the various actions required to improve it. Analysis of the mortality data illustrates the inadequacy of present efforts to address the problem of death due to avoidable causes. A better understanding of the relationship between a vast number of unnatural deaths and the personal safety and healthcare precautions as they are practiced will lead us to conclude that different activities performed with a better presence of mind can extend the span of human existence in general. Analyses through intensive scientific research and careful examination through cross-pollination of inspiring ideas, proper perspectives, and a positive orientation to imagine a better future will enable people to fulfill what they want and need in their diverse contexts. The retrospective analysis of the data indicates that the mortality rate can be reduced by simple safety measures while traveling through the changing political landscape and achieving long-term sustainable development. Living a healthy lifestyle and following standard operating procedures during a pandemic like COVID-19 could make a difference in the lives of millions as health and safety remain primary concerns.

Keywords: Death data; mortality rate; preventable deaths; precautions for survival; death education; safety protocols