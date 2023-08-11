Проф. д.и.н. Бисер Георгиев

Шуменски университет „Епископ Константин Преславски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-4-4-the

Abstract. The following article examines the issue of the merger between the liberals with the people’s liberals in one party in 1899, during the rule of D. Grekov. In historical literature, the opinion that this coalition was unprincipled, and was created because of the benefits of power, in which the Liberal Party made an attempt to “swallow” the Stambolovists, prevailed for a long time. The author of this work disputes the stated thesis and believes that there is no “unification” between the two parties, regardless of the signed official documents. The coalition is between organizations with similar political beliefs, and the reason for the split is the unequal positions of the weaker People’s Liberal Party, the strained relationship between the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior, and some organizational problems.

Keywords: Liberal Party; Radoslavists, People’s Liberals; Stambolovists; Dimitar Grekov; Dr. Vasil Radoslavov; Dimitar Petkov