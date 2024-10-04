Dr. Tsvetelina Harakchiyska, Assoc. Prof.,

Prof. Tsvetomir Vassilev

University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-5s-22-pre

Abstract. The potential for using artificial intelligence (AI) systems in education (including foreign language teaching and learning) poses new demands on 21st century pre-service teachers who need to be prepared to integrate it successfully in their classrooms. The current paper, therefore, aimed to examine the attitude and readiness of 52 Bulgarian pre-service foreign language teachers on using AI in English language instruction. Based on the data obtained, it was established that the pre-service teachers demonstrated a general positive disposition towards using AI tools in their foreign language lessons and declared their readiness to implement AI technologies in the foreign language classroom but lacked the skills and competencies needed to do so. The results also showed that teacher training institutions and policy makers on national level have to define the AI knowledge, competencies and skills of prospective teachers so that they could actively engage with AI ethically and meaningfully in their profession.

Keywords: Pre-service English language teachers, pre-service AI teacher training, attitude towards AI, readiness to implement AI technologies, AI-supported foreign language teaching and learning

