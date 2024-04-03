Dr. Nadezhda Raycheva, Assoc. Prof.

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-2s.01

Abstract. Main concept in STEM education is implementing of synergetic potential of connections across different disciplines. It must be based on their results and broaden their comprehension by interpreting in applied context to achieve new meanings. In the report is presented a concept for STEM education on the ground of Bulgarian curriculum for disciplines in secondary school. The concept is described as relationship: learning outcomes-content-sample tasks for implementation.

Keywords: STEM education, competency-based approach

