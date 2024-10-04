Dr. Petya Stefanova, Assist. Prof.,

Dr. Assist. Elitsa Ibryamova, Assist. Prof.,

Prof. Angel Smrikarov,

Dr. Galina Ivanova, Assoc. Prof.

University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-5s-23-dev

Abstract. The paper examines the possibilities of developing and applying additional educational resources through artificial intelligence systems. Microlearning is an effective teaching method in modern education that features concise audio and visual learning resources suitable for students from the digital generation. The research focuses on integrating educational resources into the traditional learning process, which activates the learning process through innovative methods and attractively presented information. A two-directional approach is applied that enables working through the creation of resources by the teacher on the one hand, and on the other hand, the learners themselves generate such resources. At the same time, QR codes are used to introduce learning and game elements to the primary macro resources. The aim is to determine the impact of the integrated approach on learners’ engagement, their acquisition of the learning material, and overall learning outcomes.

Keywords: QR codes, artificial intelligence, digital competences, micro-resources, active learning, education

Отвори пълния текст