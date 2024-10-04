Dr. Tzvetelin Gueorguiev, Assist. Prof.

University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-5s-25-cyc

Abstract. The Plan – Do – Check – Act (PDCA) cycle is the basis of the process approach applied in ISO management system standards. The experience gained in working with management systems and summarized in the author’s monograph have been creatively adapted and applied in the analysis of the requirements of

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 – the first standard for artificial intelligence management systems.

This paper presents a method for determining the type of each requirement of the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 standard in relation to the PDCA cycle. The application of the PDCA cycle is demonstrated for selected processes and is used for creating process flowcharts. They can be based on the standards with requirements for quality, educational organizations, research and innovation centres, etc. Further on they can serve as the foundations for developing relevant documented procedures that comprise the artificial intelligence management system.

Keywords: PDCA cycle, artificial intelligence (AI), management systems (MS), ISO/IEC 42001:2023

