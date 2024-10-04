Dr. Desislava Atanasova, Assoc. Prof.,

Viliana Molnar

University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-5s-21-ide

Abstract. Gamification is a technique used to introduce the joyful nature of play into learning in order to promote student motivation. But in each class, they are different – in temperament, interests, approach to learning. What works for some does not work for others.

There is no universal practice for incorporating gamification into the classroom, which means that the teacher has to decide for himself what to choose. To be successful, the teacher needs to know in advance what types of players his students are approaching in order to take a differentiated approach when starting to gamify the environment. Lessons should be designed to have engaging gameplay elements and mechanics for each type of player.

The article reviews the existing classifications for determining the types of players that offer the appropriate game elements and mechanics for gamification of learning. This document would be a useful reference for those educators who wish to gamify classroom work.

Keywords: gamification, type of players, game elements, game mechanics, game rewards

