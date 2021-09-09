Luka Vukić1), Ivan Peronja1), Mihaela Bukljaš2), Alen Jugović3)

1)University of Split (Croatia)

2)University of Zagreb (Croatia)

3 )University of Rijeka (Croatia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped21-7s.13nois

Abstract. Until recently marginalized, noise pollution has become a significant source of external transportation costs. Noise costs have currently reached a respectable share of 7%, an increase of 3.5 times in the last five years. No other item of external transport costs shows even close to such growth, and the total increased by only 8% in the same period. Raising awareness of the harmfulness of this kind of contamination has contributed to better perception and detection of noise. Stricter and more thorough valorization of traffic noise has led to an increase in the share of external noise costs. Using or installing expensive noise protection equipment and new knowledge about the noise harmful effects on health contribute to the same trend. Noise pollution should be considered as an obligatory item in the assessment of sustainability in modern transport today.

Keywords: external costs; noise; traffic; unit costs; valorization

