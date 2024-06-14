Dr. Lyudmila Mihaylova, Assoc. Prof.

University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev” (Bulgaria)

Dr. Emil Papazov, Assoc. Prof.

University of National and World Economy

Dr. Diana E. Woolfolk Ruiz

CETYS University (Mexico)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-5-sig

Abstract. The paper discusses the role of the European Union’s Erasmus+ Mobility Programme in improving business education in universities around the world, with only one located in an EU member country. Based on a case study, the importance of matching basic provisions in the internationalization strategies of universities interested in pursuing such collaboration is highlighted. It also examines some of the more significant organizational prerequisites for the practical implementation of the partnership concept, as well as for monitoring and evaluating the outcomes of mobility and other associated joint activities.

Keywords: business education, inter-university partnerships, Erasmus+ mobility

Отвори пълния текст